Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires Shares of 500 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $3,278,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

