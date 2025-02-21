Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

CVX stock opened at $158.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91. The stock has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

