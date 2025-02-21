Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New $123,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ExlService by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 113,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 84,095 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.