Ardent Capital Management Inc. Has $264,000 Position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 159.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 884,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 543,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 355,611 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at $810,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 352.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 164,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 158,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

