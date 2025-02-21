Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $15.20. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 78,406 shares traded.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
