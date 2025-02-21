Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.06. 46,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,571,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Arhaus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 580,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,353 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

