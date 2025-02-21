ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 270949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

