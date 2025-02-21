Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASND opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.88. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.