Ashford Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ashford Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.23. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.