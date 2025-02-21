Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 712 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300,543 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 294,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 629.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 134,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 116,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $287.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.92 and its 200 day moving average is $264.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

