Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

