Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASTH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Astrana Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

