ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Announces $0.35 Dividend

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3504 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
ATCO Price Performance
Shares of ACLLF opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. ATCO has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $36.10.
