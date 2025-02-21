Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.600 EPS.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance
Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 645,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,090. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
