Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.600 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 645,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,090. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

