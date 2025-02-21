Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.64% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

