Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.