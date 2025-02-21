Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.39.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This represents a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,306 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

