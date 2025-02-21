Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,306,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $845,000.

FFLG stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

