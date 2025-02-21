Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 75.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,944 shares of company stock worth $30,214,186 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 31.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

