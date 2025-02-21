Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,897 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWO stock opened at $293.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.37. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.