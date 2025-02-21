Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.63. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

