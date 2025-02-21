Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 137.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 1.90% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 344.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,138,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 881,968 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 909,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 814,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,992,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 671,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 493,537 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

