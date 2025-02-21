Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $42.89 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.