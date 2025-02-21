Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.43 and last traded at C$22.42, with a volume of 10073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.30.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

