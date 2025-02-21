Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,748 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Autodesk by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $291.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Macquarie began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.