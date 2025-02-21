Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and/or sales of automotive vehicles or related components. These companies can include automobile manufacturers, suppliers, dealerships, and other industry players, and their stock prices are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological advancements, and macroeconomic conditions impacting the automotive sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,269,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,819,094. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,410,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,703,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.75. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. 29,590,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,491,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

