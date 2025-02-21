Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.25 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.37 ($0.50), with a volume of 2737993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.60 ($0.53).

Avacta Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of £155.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.92.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.