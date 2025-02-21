Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.25 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.37 ($0.50), with a volume of 2737993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.60 ($0.53).
Avacta Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of £155.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.92.
Avacta Group Company Profile
The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.
Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).
