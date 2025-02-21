Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC) Stake Lifted by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVLC opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

