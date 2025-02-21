Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

