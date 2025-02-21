Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer Sells 15,000 Shares

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00.

Trevitt Jennifer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Trevitt Jennifer sold 10,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$16,300.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Trevitt Jennifer sold 10,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$15,900.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 4.5 %

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$206.56 million, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.55. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.59 and a one year high of C$2.15.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

