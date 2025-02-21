Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Lynn Krominga Sells 661 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,725. This represents a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Krominga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $94.14. 777,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $132.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 198.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

