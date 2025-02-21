Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Lynn Krominga Sells 661 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Krominga sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $62,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,725. This represents a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lynn Krominga also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Lynn Krominga sold 1,405 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $133,475.00.
Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CAR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $94.14. 777,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $132.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 198.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avis Budget Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.