AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.150–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0 million-$20.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.9 million.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

