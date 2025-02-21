B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Issues Earnings Results

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 4,754,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,247. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

