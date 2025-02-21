B. Riley Lowers Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $22.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 170.44% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $667.48 million, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,154 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

