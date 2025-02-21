BAE Systems (LON:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%.
Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($16.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,202.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.73. The company has a market cap of £39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.93).
Several research firms have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.25) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.13) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,468 ($18.60).
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
