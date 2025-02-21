Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Lessened by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baidu by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 381,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,161,000 after acquiring an additional 227,338 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

