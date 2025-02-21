Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.68 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Bandwidth updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 389,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,191. The stock has a market cap of $461.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bandwidth has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $48,292.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,126.37. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $90,479.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,435.70. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,184. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.