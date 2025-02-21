Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Makes New $42,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Quanta Services stock opened at $280.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.58 and a one year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

