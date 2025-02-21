Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases Shares of 1,846 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.83 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.