Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $29,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $66.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

