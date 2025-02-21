Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $44,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $89.08 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.23.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

