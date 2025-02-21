Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $50,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 367 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Target by 47.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

