Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

