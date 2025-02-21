Bank of Stockton Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $198.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 112.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.95.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $89,532,411.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,214,409.80. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,210.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,458,864 shares of company stock worth $269,397,331 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.