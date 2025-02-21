Bank of Stockton Has $753,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

