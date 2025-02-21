Bank of Stockton Takes $404,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $180.63 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75. The stock has a market cap of $243.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

