Bank of Stockton Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,023,000 after acquiring an additional 661,854 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $47,957,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 494,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 489,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.