Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,062.29.

Booking Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,018.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,908.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,540.81. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 181.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

