Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 39.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $285,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

