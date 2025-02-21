Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.470-0.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 1,935,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,608. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 168.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 340.02%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

